DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are making history this year with their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 to win the Western Conference Finals, the team will soon face off against the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals.

That will either be the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. The Heat are up 3-0 against the Celtics going into Game 4, meaning an overall winner might be decided Tuesday.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Even though there isn’t a set opponent yet — the days and times of each NBA Finals game have already been announced.

Games 1 through 4 are guaranteed to be played, but Games 5 through 7 are only if necessary.

All times are in Mountain Daylight Time:

Game 1 – Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

– Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. Game 2 – Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.

– Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. Game 3 – Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. Game 4 – Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

– Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Game 5 – Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m.

– Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. Game 6 – Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

– Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. Game 7 – Sunday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

Where will the games be played?

There is one thing that can be guaranteed: Just like with previous rounds, there will be at least two games in Denver.

How many games the Mile High City will host depends on how many games are played and whether Denver starts with the home-court advantage.

If the Heat win the Eastern Conference against the Celtics, Denver will host Games 1 and 2 and Games 5 and 7 if necessary.

However, if the Celtics make a comeback, Denver won’t host until Games 3 and 4 and would host Game 6 if necessary.