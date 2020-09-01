Nuggets look to overcome 3-1 deficit in historic Game 7 Tuesday night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (KDVR) — The Utah Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets won the previous meeting 119-107. Jamal Murray scored 50 points to lead Denver to the victory and Donovan Mitchell scored 44 points in defeat for Utah.

The Nuggets were down 3-1 early in the series. If they win Tuesday night, it will be the first time in franchise history of overcoming a 3-1 deficit.

Tip time: 6:30 p.m. on ABC

The Facts:

Series tied 3-3

Nuggets are 12-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division.

Denver is 43-21 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Jazz are 5-7 against opponents in the Northwest Division.

Utah is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 38% as a team from deep this season.

Georges Niang paces the team shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Murray is averaging 47.3 points over the past 3 games and 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.3 assists for the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

During the Broncos’ Tuesday morning update, some players talked about their excitement for the game.

“It’s fun watching him repping,” Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on Nuggets Jamal Murray. Game 7 tonight pic.twitter.com/HZgicvCDwz — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) September 1, 2020

Magic Johnson also chimed in Tuesday about his keys to victory for each team.

I'm so excited for Denver vs. Utah Game 7 & to see Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell! For Denver to win, Nikola Jokić, Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, or Michael Porter Jr. has to step up! For Utah to win, it's on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles, or Rudy Gobert to step up. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 1, 2020

Scoring machines Donovan Mitchell of the @utahjazz and Jamal Murray of the @nuggets look to push their teams to the Conference Semis tonight at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/uqvNE3bG12 — NBA (@NBA) September 1, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.