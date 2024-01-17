PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Nuggets were stuck on a plane for more than eight hours because of cold weather that froze the engines in Denver ahead of a flight to Philadelphia.

The Nuggets’ flight was scheduled to leave around noon Mountain time on Monday and land in Philadelphia around 5:15 EST. The Nuggets instead left Denver around 5 p.m. local time and landed in Philadelphia around 10 p.m.

The Nuggets and 76ers were set for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Tuesday night.

“We sung some songs, held hands,” coach Michael Malone joked. “We made the most of the moment.”

The Nuggets play at Boston, Washington, Indiana and New York on the rest of their trip.

“Most important thing is we made it, got here safely,” Malone said.