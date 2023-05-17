DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are on fire after their big win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday. So, it’s no surprise that tickets are in high demand.

According to StubHub, the Nuggets-Lakers series is actually the most in-demand series, outselling the Eastern Conference finals by 30%. Fans flocked to Ball Arena on Tuesday to witness the faceoff between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

The Nuggets made history Tuesday night after ending their losing streak against the Lakers. The team has lost the previous seven times they’ve faced the Lakers in the playoffs.

When it comes to ticket sales, Denver fans are coming out in droves. StubHub said that the Nuggets are selling more tickets than the Lakers. Games one and two at Ball Arena sold 70% more tickets combined than games three and four in Los Angeles.

This may be due to the fact that tickets are also cheaper. StubHub said the average price for tickets at Ball Arenas is two and a half times lower than those in LA. According to StubHub, tickets in Denver start at $170 while tickets in LA start at $365.

The Nuggets are now up 1-0 in the finals and are just one series away from their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. The team’s next game is Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.