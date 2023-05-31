DENVER (KDVR) — In celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ advancement to the NBA Finals, the city is hosting a ceremonial renaming of a street sign in the team’s honor.

Mayor Hancock and employees of the city and county of Denver will gather with special guests from the Nuggets Wednesday morning for the unveiling.

Rocky the mascot and the dancers will be there, along with their official DJ “Paws the Music” on Bannock Street Plaza for the ceremony, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

FOX31 will be streaming the event at 11:30 a.m. on the website and in the app for viewers to be the first in the know.

No further details had been released about the street sign or its new name as of Wednesday morning.