Nuggets historic NBA Playoffs run; see 15 facts, share photos

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2009. They have never made the NBA Finals. Denver will take on the Lakers in Game 1 on Friday.

While 2020 has already been a year of historic proportions, the Nuggets are also having a playoff run of historic value.

Here are 15 facts:

This is the Nuggets first Western Conference Finals since 2009

The Nuggets have never won a series against the Lakers in the playoffs

The Lakers hold a 21-7 game record against the Nuggets in the playoffs

The Lakers beat the Nuggets in 7 games in 2012 in the first round of the playoffs

In the 2009 Western Conference Finals, the Lakers beat the Nuggets in 6 games

Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 13 assists and 22 rebounds in Game 7 against the Clippers, which were the most by a nuggets player in an NBA playoff game

The Nuggets are the third team in the U.S. major pro sports to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same playoffs, joining the 1985 Kansas City Royals and 2003 Minnesota Wild

Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason

According to analyst Darren Rovell, 38.5% of bets at MGM were on the Clippers to win the NBA Championship

On the flip side, only 2.9% of bets made at MGM for the 2020 NBA Champ were for the Nuggets

Jamal Murray outscored both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Game 7 40-points to 24 points

The Nuggets have won 6 straight elimination games, tying an NBA record

The most points the Nuggets have scored against the Lakers in the NBA playoffs was 136 in Game 2 of the 1985 Western Conference Finals

Nikola Jokic (16 PTS, 22 REB, 13 AST) becomes the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7

Jokic (16 PTS, 22 REB, 13 AST) becomes the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7 Jokic told coach Mike Malone before Game 7 Tuesday night, “I’m going to get you a nice birthday present, you either get to go home or you get to go to the conference finals.” Happy birthday, coach!

The Nuggets take on the Lakers on Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

