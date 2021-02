DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 12: Michael Porter Jr. #1 puts up a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets was postponed minutes before its scheduled 7 p.m. MST tip at Ball Arena, the NBA announced in a tweet.

The following has been announced by the NBA pic.twitter.com/Rk8DTA56S7 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

The league cited ongoing contact tracing within the Pistons organization as the reason the team did not have the league-required eight players available to play.

This is the 23rd game postponed due to COVID-19 this season.