DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing in Charlotte.

The Nuggets game against the Celtics in Boston Tuesday night is still happening.

A few weeks ago, the Nuggets game with the Detroit Pistons was postponed due to contact tracing within the Pistons organization.