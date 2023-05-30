DENVER (KDVR) — In an office overlooking Elitch Gardens, you’ll find Lisa Johnson.

Johnson started working for the Denver Nuggets 42 years ago. After graduating from the University of Denver, Johnson took a job in season ticket sales.

“I feel like I have grown up here,” Johnson said. “I started in season ticket sales and it really has been so many different seasons of my life. From deaths in the family to marriage to everything, has all happened, it seems, around the Denver Nuggets.”

During her 40th season, Johnson was presented with a personalized jersey at center court during a playoff game.

“I was totally surprised they called me down on center court, actually during one of the playoff games, and presented me with the jersey right at center court. I was very, very appreciative of that,” Johnson said.

‘I’m this close to a dream come true’

Working her way up the ranks, Johnson is now the vice president of basketball administration. Johnson has been with the franchise for many major milestones, including its 50th anniversary. However, there’s one thing even Johnson has yet to experience.

“To have worked here this long and suddenly we’re in the finals for the first time in the history of the franchise, and I’m this close to a dream come true,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s hard to put her excitement into words, but she knew this team was special from the very beginning.

“There is something special about this team that I really haven’t felt in years,” Johnson said. “I feel so happy for everybody in the organization, everybody in the city the community. We have amazing fans that we call our Nuggets Nation. I’m just so happy for everybody to share this incredible experience.”

Denver Nuggets host Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday at 6:30 pm at Ball Arena.