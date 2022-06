DENVER (KDVR) — ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the Denver Nuggets are expected to trade Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards.

In return, Wojnarowski said the Nuggets will get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Barton has been with the Nuggets since 2015. In Aug. of 2021, Barton agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Nuggets.

Morris was drafted by Denver in 2017 in the second round.