DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets could be headed to the NBA Finals for the first time if they win Game 4 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After losing to the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020, the Nuggets are up three games to none in the series.

What to know for the game

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be televised on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

Watch party at Ball Arena

There will be an official Nuggets watch party at Ball Arena on Monday night.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and cost $10 for seats in the 100 and 200 levels. Parking is free and concessions will be open.

What are the Vegas odds?

According to betting odds for the game, the Lakers are favored to win by 3.5 points.

Eastern Conference Finals

If the Nuggets find a way to close out the series tonight and advance, they will face either the Bostin Celtics or the Miami Heat.

The Heat are up three games to none in that series.

No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history.

Schedule if the Nuggets lose tonight

Here is a look at the schedule if the Nuggets lose tonight:

Game 5: Wednesday, May 24, Denver, 6:30 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, May 24, Denver, 6:30 p.m. MDT Game 6: Friday, May 26, Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. MDT

Friday, May 26, Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. MDT Game 7: Sunday, May 28, Denver, 6:30 p.m. MDT

All games will be broadcast on ESPN and on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.