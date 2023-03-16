DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are headed to the playoffs, clinching a spot in the postseason and the Northwest Division title, with a win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The Nuggets are the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth.

This will be the fifth consecutive season in the playoffs for the Nuggets. The NBA Playoffs begin April 15 following play-in games April 11-14.

Thursday’s 119-100 win on the road broke a four-game losing streak for the team. The Nuggets sit in first place in the Western Conference, five games ahead of the Sacramento Kings.

It also marked 500 wins in the NBA for Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 30 points in Thursday night’s win, with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points, Jamal Murray had 19 and Aaron Gordon 15 for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets.

Denver stays on the road, facing the New York Knicks next, on Saturday afternoon. The Nuggets are away for seven of the 12 remaining games in the regular season. With Thursday’s win, the team is now .500 on the road.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.