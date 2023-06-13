DENVER (KDVR) — Aaron Gordon isn’t just an NBA champion, he’s also a man of the people of Denver – as he demonstrated by walking through crowds of celebrating fans Monday night.

Gordon was an important part of the Denver Nuggets’ Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, with 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 points. He also played nearly 29 minutes in the game.

Then, he kept moving. Video shared with FOX31 by Alberto Portalatin, who you may recognize for his Joker makeup and costume, shows the newly minted champion walking through the streets of Denver.

In the video, you can see a shirtless Gordon with several security guards and throngs of fans. He was seen in the area around Stout Street and the 16th Street Mall engaging with fans and thanking them for their support.

Aaron Gordon celebrating with fans in downtown Denver after the Nuggets won the NBA Championship. (Credit: Alberto Portalatin)

Gordon played most of his career with the Orlando Magic before he was traded to Denver in March of 2021.

Off the court, he appeared in the basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” and has released several hip-hop singles.