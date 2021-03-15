Nuggets beat Pacers 121-106 after game start delayed

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green, right, drives the lane as Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic notched his 35th double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets over the travel-weary Indiana Pacers 121-106.

Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton had 20 points apiece for the Nuggets, who used a big fourth quarter to get the win.

Malcom Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points and Justin Holiday had 19. Domantas Sabonis finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

The start of the game was moved back an hour because the Pacers were unable to fly from Phoenix into Denver until Monday afternoon. A snowstorm that officially dropped 27 inches at Denver International Airport closed the runways from late Sunday morning.