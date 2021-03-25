Nuggets acquire Aaron Gordon in deadline trade with Magic

Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half on an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Nuggets have acquired Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a protected first-round pick. The trade was completed just before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

The Magic drafted Gordon with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The University of Arizona alum is currently averaging 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game.

Gordon is currently in the final year of a 4-year, $80 million contract. The Nuggets will have to decide whether to sign him to a new deal once they finish the season.

Clark is in his third year with the league and is averaging around three points and three assists per game.

In exchange – the Magic will receive Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and the Nuggets 2025 first round pick.