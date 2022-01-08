Nikola Jokic scores 33 points, Nuggets beat Kings, 121-111

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, center, drives to the rim between Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, and center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Jokic reached 20 points for the seventh straight game as Denver got reinforcements back from health and safety protocols.

Forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji were activated off the COVID-19 list while Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland played after being sent home from Thursday’s film session due to non-COVID-19 illnesses. Green had 18 points, Hyland 13 and Gordon 10.

Denver coach Michael Malone remained in health and safety protocols and has missed four straight games.

De’Aaron Fox had 30 points for the Kings.