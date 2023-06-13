DENVER (KDVR) — Nikola Jokic is a huge part of the Denver Nuggets team, and was absolutely integral to their first-ever NBA championship win.

This was made very clear when he was awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award at the end of Monday’s game.

But Jokic hasn’t always been awarded or recognized. In fact, his NBA career actually started with a very low draft pick, considering how far he’s come.

Jokic is the lowest draft pick to win MVP?

In 2014, Jokic was selected by the Nuggets in round 2 of the draft as the 41st overall pick.

With this Jokic is, by far, the lowest draft pick chosen as the NBA Finals MVP.

The award has been given out 54 times since 1969.

The runner-up for the lowest draft pick, Dennis Johnson, was chosen 29th overall in 1976. He won the finals MVP award in 1979 while playing for the Seattle SuperSonics.

A decent number of the finals MVP awards have gone to people drafted first overall. This includes the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

This draft pick record doesn’t just go for NBA Finals MVP, either.

Jokic has won the regular-season MVP twice — in 2021 and 2022 — and even then, there isn’t much competition as far as low draft picks go.

After Jokic, the lowest draft pick for that award is 15th overall. A few MVPs have been awarded to those picked 15th in the draft including, most recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019 and 2020.