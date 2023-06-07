DENVER (KDVR) — It’s expected to be a busy Wednesday night in the Mile High City with tons of Denver Nuggets watch parties happening throughout the state.

Family-friendly option

For families looking to watch the finals game with their kids, the Basketball Social House in Centennial has something for everyone.

Co-Founder Matt Barnett said people describe it as the Top Golf of basketball.

“We have a large dining room area where all the families can hang out. We have board games for the kids and we have the famous wall of hoops,” Barnett said. “We also have suite rentals where you can rent out one of the suites for just your own private party.”

Barnett said they have themed nights for each game and giveaways.

“We wanted to have a sense of community. We wanted to have a gathering place for everyone to come and enjoy this great game of basketball,” Barnett said.

Basketball Social House also offers a 21 and up lounge area to watch the game with food and drinks. The facility is located at 7450 S University Blvd., Suite 200.

McGregor Square

For those 21 and older, tickets to watch the finals at McGregor Square in Denver are $30.

“It is truly that game-like experience,” Stephanie Franks with the Rally Hotel said. “You’ll have access to bars and restaurants where you can get food and drink throughout the game and just come together and cheer on our team.”

She said fans can rise above the crowds on Rally Hotel’s third-floor terrace with access to food, drinks and private bathrooms. Those tickets cost $80.

“It’s so special to be a part of this community and be a spot for all of our Denver home teams to cheer together,” Franks said. “It just really creates that environment of bringing everyone together and having this big open-air facility to watch the game on the big screen like you would at the stadium.”

Ball Arena watch party

Fans can also catch the away games at Ball Arena for $20.

All those proceeds from ticket sales will go to Kroenke Sports Charities and local community organizations.