DENVER (KDVR) — After winning their first NBA championship in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets and the Mile High City have been buzzing with excitement. However, Nikola Jokic has made national headlines for his humbleness, desire to return to Serbia and overall calmness. In a recent interview, he even admitted to misplacing his MVP trophy.

Jokic sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Wednesday to discuss the historic win. One part of the interview that stuck out was when Andrews asked Jokic why he didn’t bring his Bill Russell trophy after being awarded MVP.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’ve done a couple of these finals MVP interviews, you’re the first one to come in without the trophy. Where is it?” asked Andrews.

Jokic responded, “I really don’t know, I left it in the [equipment manager’s] room and it’s not there anymore. So, I don’t know. But hopefully, it’s going to arrive in my house.”

However, Andrews put all the Denver Nuggets fans who were anticipating seeing the MVP hoist the Bill Russell trophy at the parade at ease.

She confirmed that longtime Nuggets equipment manager Sparky Gonzales has cleaned the trophy and detailed it so that it’s ready for Thursday’s big celebration parade.

Gotta love “the Joker.”

Jokic is the lowest draft pick to win the NBA Finals MVP. In 2014, he was selected by the Nuggets in round 2 of the draft as the 41st overall pick.

Jokic has also won the regular-season MVP twice — in 2021 and 2022.

Denver Nuggets celebration parade

The City of Denver will be filled with Nuggets fans Thursday for a huge celebration. A parade will run through downtown, leading to a rally at Civic Center Park.

The big event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a pre-rally, and the parade officially starts at 10 a.m.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at KDVR.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.