DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City will be joined by fans in the Windy City as the Denver Nuggets make the team’s first run at an NBA championship.

Chicago is known to have the largest Serbian population in the United States and is at times referred to as “Little Serbia.”

One of those Serbs is Milos Popratnjak. In 2016, he was in his native country when he watched a young Nikola Jokic take on Puerto Rico in the FIBA Basketball World Cup finals.

“I think he had something like a 30, 20, 10 game. It was so effortless,” Popratnjak said.

He hasn’t missed watching a game the Joker is in ever since.

Vladamir Kurcubic runs Stefan Restaurant Café Bar in Chicago. The Serbian spot will likely be packed with fans throughout the NBA Finals run.

“He’s so admirable. Such a good player and one of the best players we’ve ever had,” Kurcubic said.

He admits he is a Chicago Bulls fan, but as a proud Serbian and fan of the sport, he is overwhelmed with pride to see Jokic four games away from possibly winning his first ring.

“I think that he is writing a beautiful story for himself, for our country, and for the NBA too,” he said.

Kurcubic will throw a party at Stefan if the Nuggets win it all.

Popratnjak plans to celebrate too.

“I can’t even imagine what the city is going to be like if they do win. They going to hear the Serbs!”