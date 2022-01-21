Morant scores 38, Grizzlies knock off Jokic, Nuggets 122-118

Denver Nuggets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame Nikola Jokic’s fourth straight triple-double to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-118.

Morant scored on floaters, runners, fadeaways, 3-pointers, an emphatic alley-oop and driving layups while slicing through a variety of Nuggets defenders. He set a career-high with 23 points in the first half and finished 15 of 26 from the field.

Two days after his 49-point triple-double in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his NBA-best 11th triple-double of the season and 68th of his career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories