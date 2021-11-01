Morant scored 26, Jones 17 to lead Grizzlies past Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Tyus Jones added 17 points and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Denver Nuggets 106-97.

Xavier Tillman had 12 points, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 each as Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak to the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Aaron Gordon added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Monte Morris scored 11, but was 5 of 12 from the field — part of the Nuggets shooting 44% for the game.