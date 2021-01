DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 12: Michael Porter Jr. #1 puts up a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center on January 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Athletic announced Friday morning that Michael Porter Jr. is expected to miss multiple games for the Denver Nuggets due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

“Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. is missing tonight’s game vs. Phoenix and could be out a number of days, due to health and safety protocols (contact tracing), sources tell @TheAthletic“, which was shared on Twitter.

