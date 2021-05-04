Michael Malone named Western Conference Coach of the Month

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, left, confers with guard Shaquille Harrison in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for the month of April.

Malone led the Nuggets to an NBA best 13-3 record, the most wins for Denver in any month this season.

This is Malone’s first time winning the award and becomes the first Nuggets head coach since George Karl in March 2013 to be recognized as Coach of the Month. He joins Doug Moe, Bernie Bickerstaff and George Karl as the only Nuggets coaches to win the award.

Malone also recently captured his 300th career win as an NBA head coach and sits at third all-time in Nuggets franchise history with 262 career wins.