DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has agreed to a contract extension that will make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on X on Monday morning.

It has not been confirmed how long Malone’s contract will be or how much it is worth, but ESPN said it will make him one of the highest-paid coaches.

According to Bleacher Report, the coaches who are paid the most are:

Monty Williams, Detroit: $13.1 million

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs: $13 million

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: $9.5 million

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat: $8.5 million

Malone will be paid somewhere among these coaches.

Malone’s extension and pay raise comes after the Nuggets’ historic championship win this past summer. The Nuggets won for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

According to ESPN, Malone is the league’s fourth-longest-tenured coach in the league — behind Popovich, Spoelstra and Kerr. He holds a 375-272 (.580) regular-season record with Denver and is 37-31 (.554) in the playoffs.

Popovich, Spoelstra and Kerr are among the top five highest-paid coaches in the league.

The 2023-2024 season just started, and the Nuggets are already 8-2, placing them first in the Western Conference.