Member of Denver Nuggets organization tests positive with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – A member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive with COVID-19 on Thursday. The unknown member began experiencing symptoms on March 16.

The Nuggets member is under the care of the team medical staff and in self-isolation.

Testing was done per the recommendation of public health officials and team physicians. The team also did not say how the person got tested amid a nationwide shortage of test kits.

The Nuggets are the fourth National Basketball Association organization with a member testing positive with COVID-19. Other confirmed and reported positive cases in the NBA are Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and three other unnamed players.

Several other NBA teams have tested all members and either received negative results or are still awaiting them. Most teams continue to wait out the recommended 14-day quarantine period.

The Nuggets did not provide details about the person’s role.