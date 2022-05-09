DENVER (KDVR) — Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second time in a row, according to ESPN.

This comes after Nuggets major player Jamal Murray was out the whole season due to a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr. was also out nine games as he recovered from a back injury.

The Joker’s 2021-2022 season stats beat out 2020-2021, with an average of 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The MVP averaged 7.9 assists. According to ESPN, Jokic was the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

A formal announcement from the NBA is expected later this week.