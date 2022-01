Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to drive to the rim as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111.

Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double.

Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.