Jokic scores 31 points; Nuggets beat Timberwolves 114-103

Denver Nuggets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Thursday night.

JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver.

Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 17 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories