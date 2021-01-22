Jokic scores 31, Nuggets rally to beat Suns 130-126 in OT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 31 points, Gary Harris added 19 and the Denver Nuggets rallied to force overtime and then beat the Phoenix Suns 130-126.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points but took a hard fall late in overtime and didn’t play the final few possessions.

Phoenix’s offense looked out of sync without its leading scorer on the floor and didn’t score a field goal after he left.

The Suns had a 14-point lead at halftime but Denver sliced that deficit to 95-91 by the end of the third quarter.