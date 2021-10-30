Jokic scores 26, Nuggets rally to beat Wolves 93-91

Denver Nuggets

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) works around the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter of a NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 19 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets completed a late rally to win their 12th in a row against Minnesota, beating the Timberwolves 93-91.

Monte Morris hit a layup to break an 89-all tie with 2:04 to play, and Jokic added a pair of free throws to give the Nuggets a four-point lead.

Anthony Edwards hit a layup with 31 seconds to play, and the Wolves got a final chance after Karl-Anthony Towns forced a turnover by Jokic. But Will Barton came up with a crucial block on Malik Beasley and Edwards missed a final attempt under the rim as the seconds ticked off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories