Jokic, Rivers team up to help Nuggets top Nets, 124-118

DENVER (KDVR) -- People have been asking the same question for decades here in Denver about why the weather station that records the official temperature and precipitation measurement is located at Denver International Airport and not closer to the city.

The most recent snowstorm in Denver this Tuesday and Wednesday brought 10 inches to downtown Denver and only 3.5 inches to DIA. Storms like this are the ones that have people questioning why the official measurements for Denver are taken at the airport.