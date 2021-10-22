Jokic posts 32 points, 16 boards; Nuggets top Spurs 102-96

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, front, and center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs 102-96.

Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game. He added seven assists and three steals for Denver. He was serenaded with cheers of “MVP! MVP!” when he hit a fadeaway jumper from 13 feet that gave the Nuggets a 100-93 lead.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points, two shy of his career high, and Derrick White had 16 points.

The Nuggets led by three at halftime and 83-72 early in the fourth when San Antonio reeled off 10 straight points to make it 83-82.

Facu Campazzo hit a layup, Jeff Green dunked and Jokic scored four points during an 8-2 Denver run.