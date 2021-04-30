Jokic, Porter lead Nuggets past Raptors 121-111

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, pulls in a rebound as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in just three quarters to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Toronto Raptors 121-111.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures and used a 31-8 run over the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight.

Denver improved to 8-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL in his left knee on April 12. Jokic’s double-double was his 53rd of the season. OG Anunoby scored 25 points for the Raptors and Kyle Lowry had 20.

