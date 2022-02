Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reaches out for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 121-111. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 26 points to lead six Denver players in double figures, and the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 121-111.

Jeff Green and Will Barton added 17 points apiece, and Bryn Forbes had 16 for the Nuggets, who have won four of five since losing three in a row. Franz Wagner had 26 points to lead the Magic, who have lost three in a row, all by double figures.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 25 points and Jalen Suggs had 16 for Orlando.