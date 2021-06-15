Nikola Jokić named to All-NBA First Team

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate the team’s double-overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

Jokić, 26, becomes the first Nuggets player to earn All-NBA team honors in three straight seasons and now has two career first-team selections, tying David Thompson for the most in franchise history.

The selection is voted on by members of the media. 

Jokić was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP, while averaging career-highs with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. 

A Serbia native, Jokić is the seventh Nugget to be named to an All-NBA team, joining David Thompson, Alex English, Fat Lever, Antonio McDyess, Chauncey Billups and Carmelo Anthony.

