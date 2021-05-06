Jokic making case for MVP: Proves himself on the court, trying to win over voters

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the rim as New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — We all know that Nikola Jokic – the Joker – has jokes. Now all of the sudden, he has dunks.

“It was tiger dunks,” the Denver Nuggets center who slammed the ball down four times vs. the New York Knicks said.

The more flash, the better. Jokic is the front runner for the National Basketball Association’s Most Valuable Player award.

“I never play basketball to win individual awards,” Jokic said. “So MVP is just something that the people and media are trying to make a story out of it. So, if it happens, it happens. I don’t play for that. Like I said, as long as we’re winning I’m happy.”

At 44-22, the Nuggets are currently tied for 3rd place in the Western Conference.

Not only is he trying to separate himself from other NBA superstars, but also gain the attention of the national media.

“When you look at the list of league MVPs over history, historically speaking he would be the worst one,” Nick Wright on FS1’s ‘First Things First’ said.

"The award is not Best Statistical Resume. The award is Most Valuable Player. … If Jokić wins MVP he'd be the worst player to do so since Dave Cowens — in almost 50 years."



— @getnickwright on why CP3 should win MVP: pic.twitter.com/UiYwA1c5JV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 6, 2021

A questionable take for sure noting Jokic’s historic numbers: averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have met or exceeded those numbers.

Nick Wrong lol — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 6, 2021

“A great example and a reinforcement of why Nikola Jokic is the MVP,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “For us to be doing what we’re doing, you have to have a great player. And we have that. We have lots of good players around him. But Nikola sets the tone.”