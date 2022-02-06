Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets hand Nets 8th loss in a row

Denver Nuggets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre’ Bembry, center, and forward Blake Griffin defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 124-104 win over Brooklyn, extending the Nets’ losing streak to eight games. Jokic has 14 triple-doubles this season, which leads the NBA. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21. Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence. Seven Nuggets scored in double figures to help end a three-game skid.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories