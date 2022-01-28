Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Pelicans 116-105

DENVER (KDVR) -- Cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to plummet in Colorado on the backside of a record-breaking omicron wave.

The latest state models project 80% of Coloradans will have protection against the virus by mid-month, between vaccination and natural immunity from infection. Hospitals continue to see a decline in cases, and now Colorado hospitals are scaling down to Tier 2 for patient transfers, a sign the situation is becoming far more manageable.