Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, front, drives the lane as Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza drops back to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96.

Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures.

The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and nine rebounds, but made just 9 of 23 field goals. Russell Westbrook, who was just 15-for-59 shooting in the previous four games, had 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting.