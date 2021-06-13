Jokic ejected from Game 4, Suns sweep Nuggets

Referee David Guthrie, right, struggles to keep Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, back, from fighting with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets star and the National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Game 4 loss of the NBA West Semifinals on Sunday.

Jokic received a flagrant foul type 2 which constitutes a player being ejected from the game.

Jokic was ejected for a hard swipe that caught Cameron Payne in the face. That sparked a tussle between Booker and Jokic and each was assessed a technical. Jokic was tossed with the Nuggets trailing by six points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.

The Nuggets’ comeback without their superstar center fell short as the Suns reached the conference championship for the first time since 2010.

#NBA soooo soft..

You got to be kidding me!!?!?!?!? — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) June 14, 2021

Great question Mose' Pretty sure we know the answer to that is no… sad #NBA https://t.co/viZOtXU5SV — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) June 14, 2021

This is the damn problem with the @NBA right now.. you do not make that call vs Jokic a FLAGRANT2. The swipe was a frustration foul. We’ve seen worse. The fans do not attend games for this kind of call. You’ve EJECTED the league-MVP. You don’t do this.#Unreal — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 14, 2021