Jokic ejected from Game 4, Suns sweep Nuggets

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Nuggets star and the National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Game 4 loss of the NBA West Semifinals on Sunday.
Jokic received a flagrant foul type 2 which constitutes a player being ejected from the game.
Jokic was ejected for a hard swipe that caught Cameron Payne in the face. That sparked a tussle between Booker and Jokic and each was assessed a technical. Jokic was tossed with the Nuggets trailing by six points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Nuggets’ comeback without their superstar center fell short as the Suns reached the conference championship for the first time since 2010.