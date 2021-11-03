Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Grizzlies beat Nuggets — again

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) goes to the basket du9ring the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth-quarter burst by Memphis and the Grizzlies held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Wednesday night.

Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton — who struggled Monday night against Memphis, going 1 for 8 from the field — had 26 points and seven assists and fueled a Denver push after a poor start.