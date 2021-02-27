Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic help Nuggets rout Thunder 126-96

Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier (35) shoots in front oof Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray continued his hot scoring with 26 points and Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-96 on Saturday night.

Murray, averaging 30.1 points in his previous seven games, made 9 of 15 field goals and Denver shot 55%. Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 15 points.

Darius Bazley had 22 points for the Thunder. Ty Jerome and Isaiah Roby added 15 each.