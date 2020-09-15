‘It all comes down to this’; Nuggets look to overcome 3-1 series deficit in Game 7 Tuesday night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets react during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have been here before: down 3-1 in a series, facing elimination. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history Tuesday night to rally from back-to-back 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against the Utah Jazz in the first round.

The Nuggets will play the Clippers in Game 7 at 7 p.m. for a chance to go to the Western Conference Finals.

“I’m running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness.”

The winner of Tuesday’s game will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.