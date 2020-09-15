‘It all comes down to this’; Nuggets look to overcome 3-1 series deficit in Game 7 Tuesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets have been here before: down 3-1 in a series, facing elimination. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history Tuesday night to rally from back-to-back 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against the Utah Jazz in the first round.
The Nuggets will play the Clippers in Game 7 at 7 p.m. for a chance to go to the Western Conference Finals.
“I’m running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness.”
The winner of Tuesday’s game will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.