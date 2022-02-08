Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, right, is defended by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 132-115. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games.

JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver.

Julius Randle had 28 points for the Knicks. Evan Fournier scored 21 and RJ Barrett added 18.