DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals, and the series against the Los Angeles Lakers starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’re hoping to catch the game, there are a few ways you can do that.

Where can you watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game?

There are essentially two-and-a-half options: attend the game or watch it on TV — either at a bar or restaurant or at home.

If you’re a local Nuggets fan who still wants tickets to Game 1, you’ll have to act fast and be prepared to spend some money.

The cheapest tickets for sale through official Nuggets vendor Ticketmaster were $151 on Tuesday afternoon. Standard admission tickets — meaning tickets not being resold by anyone — start at $159.

Most of the closest seats are already sold, but you can still snag a couple of seats near the court starting at $1,375 plus fees.

If you can’t get a ticket or don’t want to, it is likely that most sports bars in Denver will have a TV tuned in to the game.

Tom’s Watch Bar – Coors Field is featuring the game and will serve as the host for the official watch parties when the Nuggets make their way to Los Angeles after Game 2.

If you want to enjoy the game in peace or are just wondering which channel to tune in to, ESPN will air the game. You can also watch it using their app.

Denver will host the first two games of the Western Conference finals at Ball Arena before the team heads to Los Angeles for the next two in the best-of-seven series.