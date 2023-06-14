DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA championship with the parade through the city Thursday, followed by a rally. If you can’t be there in person, you can watch it all on TV and online.

If you’re up early before the events get underway, FOX31 and Channel 2 will have coverage all morning starting at 4:30 on FOX31 Morning News and Daybreak on 2.

How to watch Nuggets parade live stream

Live streams start at 9 a.m. with coverage of the pre-rally, continuing with the parade, followed by the main rally.

Where can you watch free Nuggets parade live stream?

You can watch live at any of the following links:

A replay will be available on KDVR.com after the events are over.

How to watch Nuggets parade on TV

You can watch the complete parade and celebration on TV, with live coverage of all the excitement.

What time is Nuggets parade on TV?

FOX31 KDVR will have coverage starting at 9 a.m. with the pre-rally at Civic Center Park.

When the parade starts at 10 a.m., you can watch on FOX31 and Channel 2 KWGN, with live coverage right through the rally afterward.

What channel has Nuggets parade in Denver?

In Denver, you can watch on FOX31 or Channel 2. Here’s where to find the channels with an antenna, on cable and satellite, or with streaming providers.

Antenna

(Over the Air) Comcast

Xfinity DISH

Satellite DirecTV

Satellite Hulu+ LiveTV YouTube TV DirecTV Stream FuboTV FOX31

KDVR 31.1 13

1031 31 31 3 4 4 3 Ch. 2

KWGN 2.1 2

1002 2 2 7

For all the best moments from the celebration Thursday, watch FOX31 News at 4 p.m. and watch for updates on KDVR.com