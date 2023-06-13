DENVER (KDVR) — Fans are getting ready for the Nuggets victory parade and rally on Thursday.

Fanson Freddy moved to Denver from Hawaii just six months ago and is very proud of his new home team.

“I mean, we just made history,” Freddy said.

Freddy said he looks forward to cheering on the team and enjoying the spirit shown by fans from across the state during the parade.

But for paradegoers, there are a few things to consider before hitting the streets.

RTD detours, closures for Nuggets parade

RTD will need to put some train and bus detours in place due to street closures. Civic Center Station will be closed during the parade, and the 16th Street Mall Ride and L line will be suspended.

Visit RTD’s website or check the Next Ride app for riders for more information and to plan your route.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected, so parking could be a challenge. Drivers can use parking reservation apps to locate spaces.

Use common sense to stay safe

Sieni Misiafa told FOX31 she keeps common sense in mind when attending downtown events.

“Hold onto (your purse) or keep it in the trunk,” Misiafa said.

Families should have a safety plan that designates a location to meet up in case anyone is separated from the group. Cell phones should be charged.

Lock your car, keep valuables out of plain sight and avoid any conflict.