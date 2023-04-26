DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will have home-court advantage for their first two games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets pulled out a fifth-game win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 112-109.

The first round 2 game against the Phoenix Suns will be Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena. The second game will follow two days later on Monday, May 1.

After that, two games will be played in Phoenix before the team comes back home again for another potential two games to be played on May 9 and 14.

Depending on who wins the first four games, however, one or both of those games could end up canceled.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are already for sale for all games. The official distributor is Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Saturday start at $99 — along with fees of around $16 — for balcony-level seats, and unless you’re willing to pay more than $200, you’ll likely not score anything closer to the court than that.

However, you could get a rare non-resale ticket close to the court for around $934 — plus fees of around $134.

Resale tickets in that same area cost significantly more, though, at just under $3,000 a ticket. Fees on those total around $690 per ticket.

Tickets for the second game go for around the same price, with $99 again being the low-end and $934 the high-end for non-resale tickets.

For the fifth game, the cheapest you will be able to find is $124 — plus fees — for a balcony-level seat. The low end is even higher for the sixth game, with the cheapest tickets going for $149 plus fees.

Floor seats for that game will put you back $1,400 for the ticket, and $187 in fees.