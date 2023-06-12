DENVER (KDVR) — Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday night, and with the Denver Nuggets up 3-1 against the Miami Heat, there’s a chance this game could clinch the series and give the Nuggets their first NBA championship.

If you want to watch what may be a historic game, there are a few options to choose from depending on what kind of game-watching experience you want.

Tip-off for the game is at 6:30 p.m.

How can you watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

There are essentially three ways to watch the game.

The first and most obvious is to attend the game in person at Ball Arena. If you’re in Denver and have a grand or two lying around — or just haven’t gotten around to buying tickets yet — this is an option.

The cheapest nosebleed tickets start at $1,034.06, including fees, as of Monday.

If you don’t have that kind of money and can’t buy tickets, the second option is to watch it in a public place.

With this being the game that could make history for the Nuggets, there is a high chance that any sports bar you go to will have the game on, especially in Colorado.

There is a watch party happening at McGregor Square near Coors Field, but both general and VIP tickets were sold out as of Monday morning.

The third option is to watch it on your own, streaming or otherwise.

The game will air on ABC.

If you have a cable subscription, you can log in to ESPN.com and watch from there if you aren’t at home.